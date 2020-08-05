Staff wearing mask in a Sa Sa beauty retail shop in Causeway Bay at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. Photo: May TseStaff wearing mask in a Sa Sa beauty retail shop in Causeway Bay at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. Photo: May Tse
Staff wearing mask in a Sa Sa beauty retail shop in Causeway Bay at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Companies

Sa Sa pushes e-commerce strategy to shore up sales as mainland tourists dwindle and Sephora heats up rivalry

  • Sa Sa engages Boutir to chase online sales as foot traffic dwindles, rival Sephora re-enters local beauty retailing market
  • Sa Sa has lost 40 per cent of its market value in the past 12 months, versus a 4 per cent drop in the Hang Seng Index
Topic |   Sa Sa International Holdings
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:54pm, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff wearing mask in a Sa Sa beauty retail shop in Causeway Bay at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. Photo: May TseStaff wearing mask in a Sa Sa beauty retail shop in Causeway Bay at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. Photo: May Tse
Staff wearing mask in a Sa Sa beauty retail shop in Causeway Bay at the onset of coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE