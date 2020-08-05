Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China on November 10. Photo: ReutersAlibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China on November 10. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China on November 10. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Health new share sale raises US$1.3 billion in biggest ever Hong Kong health care placement

  • Alibaba Group’s flagship health care platform upsizes placement by a quarter to 498.8 million shares amid strong demand
  • Company plans to expand its online drug sales as demand for its services surged during the coronavirus pandemic in China
Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:12pm, 5 Aug, 2020

