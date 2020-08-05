Pedestrians crossing a road outside the Wynn Macau resort. The concessionaire recorded its worst quarterly results in the quarter to June 30, 2020 as the coronavirus chokes the industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Wynn Macau posts worst quarter on record, choked by coronavirus pandemic and rotten luck at VIP tables

  • Wynn Macau posts US$351.6 million loss in second quarter as travel bans, health screening deterred gamblers from entering city
  • Group reported rotten luck at VIP gaming tables with negative winning rates at two casino properties
Topic |   Macau
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:21pm, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians crossing a road outside the Wynn Macau resort. The concessionaire recorded its worst quarterly results in the quarter to June 30, 2020 as the coronavirus chokes the industry. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE