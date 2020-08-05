The majority owner of Yunnan-based Ruili Airlines is selling a stake to a company owned by Wuxi city. plane. Photo: Weibo
Wuxi state-owned firm moves to buy Yunnan-based carrier, throwing Hong Kong Airlines discussions in doubt

  • Wuxi Communications Industry Group signs framework agreement to buy unspecific stake in Yunnan province’s Ruili Airlines
  • Deal could reduce the incentive for Wuxi to buy the troubled Hong Kong Airlines
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 9:09pm, 5 Aug, 2020

