Fosun Pharma and its partner BioNTech are conducting a coronavirus vaccine trial in China. Photo: Reuters
Fosun Pharma, BioNTech see start of coronavirus vaccine trial in China an important step before securing marketing approval

  • 144 participants in mainland China will receive two shots of the BNT162b1 coronavirus vaccine candidate spaced by 21 days
  • BioNTech among the first international biopharmaceutical companies to start clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in China
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:13pm, 5 Aug, 2020

