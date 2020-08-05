Fosun Pharma and its partner BioNTech are conducting a coronavirus vaccine trial in China. Photo: Reuters
Fosun Pharma, BioNTech see start of coronavirus vaccine trial in China an important step before securing marketing approval
- 144 participants in mainland China will receive two shots of the BNT162b1 coronavirus vaccine candidate spaced by 21 days
- BioNTech among the first international biopharmaceutical companies to start clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in China
Topic | Coronavirus China
