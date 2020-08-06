The Fisker Karma, a plug-in hybrid luxury sports sedan produced by Fisker Automotive and manufactured at Valmet Automotive in Finland, is displayed during the Stockholm Car Festival in 2012: Photo: AFP
Chinese electric-vehicle start-up Karma accused of stealing US rival’s plans for a ‘luxury Humvee’
- Lawsuit claims Chinese auto-parts maker Wanxiang Group, owner of Karma, cuts it out of the venture to go it alone in the Chinese market
- VLF is asking for at least US$18.5 million in damages to cover its investment in the Humvee project and share of projected profits
Topic | Electric cars
The Fisker Karma, a plug-in hybrid luxury sports sedan produced by Fisker Automotive and manufactured at Valmet Automotive in Finland, is displayed during the Stockholm Car Festival in 2012: Photo: AFP