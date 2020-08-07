Global warming is the cause of many extreme weather related events including forest fires. Companies are doing their bit by investing in green solutions to reduce the carbon impact on the environment. Photo: Reuters
Chinese companies top global list with biggest rise in climate related revenues, HSBC study shows
- 28 per cent of the 300 companies with 10 per cent increase in their climate revenue exposure between 2015 and 2019 were from China
- China has seen large investments in clean energy space and other climate sectors over past many years, says HSBC analyst
Topic | Climate change
Global warming is the cause of many extreme weather related events including forest fires. Companies are doing their bit by investing in green solutions to reduce the carbon impact on the environment. Photo: Reuters