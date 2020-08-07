Pedestrians crossing the street during lunch time in Central on 19 May 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong should reform tax code to spur entrepreneurship amid slumps and help city catch up with regional rivals

  • Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) has proposed tax relief for business groups to retain city’s competitiveness
  • Hong Kong lags behind other jurisdictions, including Singapore which launched group tax loss regime in 2003
Topic |   Financial regulation
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians crossing the street during lunch time in Central on 19 May 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE