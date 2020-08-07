Pedestrians crossing the street during lunch time in Central on 19 May 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong should reform tax code to spur entrepreneurship amid slumps and help city catch up with regional rivals
- Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) has proposed tax relief for business groups to retain city’s competitiveness
- Hong Kong lags behind other jurisdictions, including Singapore which launched group tax loss regime in 2003
Topic | Financial regulation
