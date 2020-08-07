Vaccines for inactivating the coronavirus being tested at China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing on April 11, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Tigermed roars in its Hong Kong stock trading debut, as Asia’s largest healthcare IPO of 2020 draws traders to its clinical trials
- Clinical trial and research firm’s secondary listing was the biggest in Asia this year
- Will use funds to expand overseas
Topic | IPO
Vaccines for inactivating the coronavirus being tested at China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing on April 11, 2020. Photo: Xinhua