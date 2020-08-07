Vaccines for inactivating the coronavirus being tested at China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing on April 11, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

Tigermed roars in its Hong Kong stock trading debut, as Asia’s largest healthcare IPO of 2020 draws traders to its clinical trials

  • Clinical trial and research firm’s secondary listing was the biggest in Asia this year
  • Will use funds to expand overseas
Topic |   IPO
Deb Price
Deb Price

Updated: 12:04pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vaccines for inactivating the coronavirus being tested at China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing on April 11, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE