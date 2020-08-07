The Trump administration is recommending a January 2022 deadline for Chinese companies to comply with audit and disclosure requirements or face delisting after a string of high-profile scandals. Picture shows the US flag outside the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Chinese companies face January 2022 comply-or-delist deadline under new US audit, disclosure recommendations
- Chinese issuers would be required to provide access to audit papers under recommendations by the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets
- Recommendations on foreign issuers come as US-China relations continue to sour with latest ban on Chinese-owned apps
