A City’super outlet in Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
City’super banks on China connection to tap consumption upgrade story as Hong Kong retail industry slumps

  • China Resources and other investors buy 65 per cent of supermarket chain for undisclosed sum from sellers including billionaire Peter Woo
  • New owners seek to grow City’super by leveraging synergies with other own ventures like Ole, CR Vanguard
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 4:49pm, 7 Aug, 2020

