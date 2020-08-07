Cathay Pacific said on Friday that minority investors fully subscribed to its HK$11.7 billion right issue, an important part of the battered airline’s HK$39 billion rescue package. Photo: Edmond So
Cathay Pacific’s HK$11.7 billion rights issue oversubscribed as investors bet on recovery of the embattled airline
- Cathay Pacific received applications for 3.43 billion shares compared to the 2.5 billion shares on offer
- Discount to buy new shares at HK$4.68 narrowed as Cathay Pacific’s share price continued to slide since the rescue plan was first announced in June
