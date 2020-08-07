Cathay Pacific said on Friday that minority investors fully subscribed to its HK$11.7 billion right issue, an important part of the battered airline’s HK$39 billion rescue package. Photo: Edmond So
Business /  Companies

Cathay Pacific’s HK$11.7 billion rights issue oversubscribed as investors bet on recovery of the embattled airline

  • Cathay Pacific received applications for 3.43 billion shares compared to the 2.5 billion shares on offer
  • Discount to buy new shares at HK$4.68 narrowed as Cathay Pacific’s share price continued to slide since the rescue plan was first announced in June
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Georgina LeeChad Bray
Georgina Lee and Chad Bray

Updated: 7:47pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific said on Friday that minority investors fully subscribed to its HK$11.7 billion right issue, an important part of the battered airline’s HK$39 billion rescue package. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE