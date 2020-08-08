Advertisements on the windows of a Lianjia branch, China's biggest real estate brokerage agency, in Shanghai on March 5, 2016. Photo: Lai Xinlin
Tencent-backed real estate platform Beike aims to raise US$2 billion in New York IPO even as US tightens noose around WeChat
- Tencent-backed KE Holdings is looking to raise US$2 billion in New York
- The company plans to offer shares at US$17 to US$19 each
Topic | IPO
