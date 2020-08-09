Potential buyers inspect a scale model of the Seacoast Royale property coming up in Tuen Mun, on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Henderson’s Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun a hit as homebuyers snap up all flats in phase two sale
- All 185 flats on offer in the second phase on Sunday have been sold, with 51 individuals vying for each unit on average
- Homebuyers fearing cash’s diminishing buying power as central banks flood system with liquidity, see property as a viable investment
Topic | Hong Kong property
