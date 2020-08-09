Potential buyers inspect a scale model of the Seacoast Royale property coming up in Tuen Mun, on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Business /  Companies

Henderson’s Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun a hit as homebuyers snap up all flats in phase two sale

  • All 185 flats on offer in the second phase on Sunday have been sold, with 51 individuals vying for each unit on average
  • Homebuyers fearing cash’s diminishing buying power as central banks flood system with liquidity, see property as a viable investment
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:30pm, 9 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential buyers inspect a scale model of the Seacoast Royale property coming up in Tuen Mun, on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE