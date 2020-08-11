Last year, Hong Kong Fintech Week drew 12,000 start-ups, investors and regulators from 60 countries. Photo: AFP
City pins hopes on ‘centrepiece’ global matchmaking programme for start-ups, as Hong Kong Fintech Week goes online
- InvestHK’s annual flagship fintech week in November will be conducted online for the first time in its five-year history
- Winning projects will receive up to US$1 million in investment commitments from venture capitalists and the Hong Kong government
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Last year, Hong Kong Fintech Week drew 12,000 start-ups, investors and regulators from 60 countries. Photo: AFP