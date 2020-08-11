An aerial view of 37 Shouson Hill Road, comprising six multistorey mansions, overlooking Deep Water Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s top developers shun Shouson Hill tender as property becomes ‘hot potato’ amid US-China tensions

  • Only Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset is known to have submitted a bid for 37 Shouson Hill property, according to a survey by the Post
  • Tender closed on July 31 amid escalating tensions between the US and China over Hong Kong’s national security law
Pearl LiuPeggy Sito
Pearl Liu and Peggy Sito

Updated: 5:45am, 11 Aug, 2020

