Shanghai’s Lujiazui Financial District. The Shanghai Composite has advanced more than 11 per cent this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland Chinese mutual funds raise US$251.8 billion from individual investors bullish about A shares
- Amount exceeds the number raised before a stock market rout in 2015 that wiped out US$5 trillion in market capitalisation
- Strong buying interest shows investors believe that the upwards momentum in A shares will continue, analyst says
