A person wearing a protective face mask enters the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China Oceanwide’s 1,400-day takeover odyssey is the epic journey that refuses to end amid deteriorating US-China ties
- China Oceanwide Holdings Group agreed in October 2016 to buy Genworth Financial in Richmond, Virginia for US$2.7 billion
- More than three years later, the transaction is still dragging on, while Genworth shares closed Monday at 51 per cent below the bid price
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
A person wearing a protective face mask enters the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg