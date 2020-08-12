A picture showing Beike Zhaofang’s mobile app for real estate transactions. Photo: 163.com
Tencent-backed Chinese real estate platform Beike to raise US$2.12 billion after pricing US IPO above indicative range
- Strong investor demand helps Beike Zhaofang, the online property transaction platform backed by Tencent, to price IPO above target range, a person familiar says
- Beike Zhaofang’s US$2.12 billion IPO is biggest US IPO by a Chinese company since iQiyi in March 2018
Topic | IPO
