A picture showing Beike Zhaofang’s mobile app for real estate transactions. Photo: 163.com
Business /  Companies

Tencent-backed Chinese real estate platform Beike to raise US$2.12 billion after pricing US IPO above indicative range

  • Strong investor demand helps Beike Zhaofang, the online property transaction platform backed by Tencent, to price IPO above target range, a person familiar says
  • Beike Zhaofang’s US$2.12 billion IPO is biggest US IPO by a Chinese company since iQiyi in March 2018
Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:12pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A picture showing Beike Zhaofang’s mobile app for real estate transactions. Photo: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE