A Soho China development in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Soho China, developer famous for buildings designed by Zaha Hadid, says privatisation deal with Blackstone is dead
- Reuters reported on March 9 that the company was in discussions with Blackstone about US$4 billion deal
- Economic slowdown and China’s fraying ties with western governments have prompted foreign investors to temper their investment in mainland property, analyst says
Topic | Soho China
A Soho China development in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg