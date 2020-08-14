iQIYI said it has hired professional advisers to conduct an internal review into some of the main allegations in the Wolfpack Report Photo: Shutterstock
Shares of Nasdaq-listed iQIYI, dubbed China’s Netflix, plunge as SEC probes alleged inflation of revenues, subscriber numbers
- The Xiamen-based video streaming firm’s shares plunged 18 per cent after hours, as it revealed the US financial regulator has launched a probe into allegations made by a short-seller
- iQIYI predicts net income in the third quarter will drop as much as 6 per cent year over year
Topic | Financial regulation
iQIYI said it has hired professional advisers to conduct an internal review into some of the main allegations in the Wolfpack Report Photo: Shutterstock