Patrons watching a 3D movie at Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis in Qingdao, Shandong province on April 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Film producers hang on as China’s economy creaks back into life, putting industry in shape to resume break-neck growth pace

  • Beijing Enlight Media, Wanda Film and Alibaba Pictures are the three most valuable film producers in China by market capitalisation, according to the Hurun Report
  • Ticket sales plunged 88 per cent in the first quarter, with an estimated 30 billion yuan of lost revenue at the box office, due to the coronavirus lockdown
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:16pm, 14 Aug, 2020

