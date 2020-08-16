Greenland Hong Kong is building what it calls ‘health care towns’ in Kunming, in China’s Yunnan province. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Business /  Companies

Greenland, Vanke, Sunac among developers planning health care facilities in new residential projects as Covid-19 changes mindsets and lifestyles

  • Developers need to adapt to the change in people’s mindsets following the coronavirus crisis, says a senior executive at Greenland
  • Greenland Hong Kong is ploughing US$4.4 billion into a mega project in Kunming as it pioneers what it calls ‘health care towns’
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:57pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Greenland Hong Kong is building what it calls ‘health care towns’ in Kunming, in China’s Yunnan province. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE