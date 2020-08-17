Shenzhen, a major technology hub, is central to the plan to develop the bay area into a powerhouse of innovation and economic growth. Photo: Bloomberg
Bay area’s ‘biggest property services firm’ Excellence Commercial said to seek up to U$400 million from Hong Kong IPO
- The company controlled by billionaire tycoon Li Hua joins a wave of property management service providers including units of Sunac and China Evergrande in seeking a Hong Kong listing
- Total revenue of property management services in the bay area is forecast to grow to 17.4 billion yuan by 2024, from 12.6 billion yuan in 2019
Topic | IPO
