China housing boom may have hit ‘potentially precarious peak,’ a Harvard-Tsinghua working paper says

  • A 20 per cent fall in real-estate activity could lead to a 5-10 per cent fall in GDP, even without amplification from a banking crisis, paper shows
  • Housing is still unlikely to be the trigger for an imminent financial crisis due to regulatory protections
Updated: 7:06pm, 17 Aug, 2020

