A Hilton Hotels logo in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego, California seen in August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hilton, Country Garden to roll out 1,000 hotels in mainland China over 10 years in largest deal for US hotel chain

  • The first batch of 411 hotels with 43,000 rooms catering for long-stay guests is likely to kick off from next year
  • US hotel chain is placing a big bet on China two years after its indebted Chinese investor HNA Group exited from the investment
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 11:15am, 18 Aug, 2020

