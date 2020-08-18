A Hilton Hotels logo in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego, California seen in August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hilton, Country Garden to roll out 1,000 hotels in mainland China over 10 years in largest deal for US hotel chain
- The first batch of 411 hotels with 43,000 rooms catering for long-stay guests is likely to kick off from next year
- US hotel chain is placing a big bet on China two years after its indebted Chinese investor HNA Group exited from the investment
Topic | Luxury Hotels
