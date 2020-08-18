Retail investors have had more time on their hands to punt on stocks since the pandemic started, giving a boost to online trading brokerages like Futu Holdings. Photo: EPA
Tencent-backed online brokerage Futu looks to cash in on Hong Kong IPO boom with plans to expand margin financing

  • The Nasdaq-listed online brokerage has launched a follow-on sale of 9.5 million American depositary shares, its first since listing in March 2019
  • Based on Monday’s closing price, the online brokerage could raise around US$322 million
Georgina Lee
Updated: 1:25pm, 18 Aug, 2020

