Retail investors have had more time on their hands to punt on stocks since the pandemic started, giving a boost to online trading brokerages like Futu Holdings. Photo: EPA
Tencent-backed online brokerage Futu looks to cash in on Hong Kong IPO boom with plans to expand margin financing
- The Nasdaq-listed online brokerage has launched a follow-on sale of 9.5 million American depositary shares, its first since listing in March 2019
- Based on Monday’s closing price, the online brokerage could raise around US$322 million
Topic | Banking & Finance
Retail investors have had more time on their hands to punt on stocks since the pandemic started, giving a boost to online trading brokerages like Futu Holdings. Photo: EPA