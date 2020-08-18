The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. China was the only country mentioned by name among non-cooperating jurisdictions in a report issued by The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets this month. Photo: AFP
Chinese companies face limited ratings risk if they are forced to delist by the US: S&P
- Of rated Chinese firms with primary US listings, only one faces potential default triggers, according to S&P
- US has proposed rules that would require foreign issuers to delist if they do not share audits for review by January 2022
Topic | Banking & Finance
The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. China was the only country mentioned by name among non-cooperating jurisdictions in a report issued by The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets this month. Photo: AFP