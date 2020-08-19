Charles Li Xiaojia, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator posts record first-half profit amid a flurry of mega IPOs, higher turnover

  • Bourse operator’s first-half profit reached HK$5.23 billion (US$675 million), the third consecutive year it has hit a record high
  • Sixty-four companies raised HK$92.8 billion in the first half, making Hong Kong the world’s No 2 IPO destination
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:29pm, 19 Aug, 2020

