A China Southern Airlines flight taking off at Beijing’s Daxing International Airport on September 25, 2019. Photo: XInhua
US and China to double weekly flights, handing lifeline to grounded carriers facing industry’s worst travel slump

  • Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines will be allowed to double their weekly US services to eight round trips
  • A day earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) gave the green light for Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to increase their weekly China services to two round-trip flights
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 2:29pm, 19 Aug, 2020

