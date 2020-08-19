A China Southern Airlines flight taking off at Beijing’s Daxing International Airport on September 25, 2019. Photo: XInhua
US and China to double weekly flights, handing lifeline to grounded carriers facing industry’s worst travel slump
- Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines will be allowed to double their weekly US services to eight round trips
- A day earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) gave the green light for Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to increase their weekly China services to two round-trip flights
Topic | Aviation
