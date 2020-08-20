AIA Group’s first-half new policy sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

AIA’s first-half new business plunges nearly 40 per cent as coronavirus pandemic limits face-to-face policy sales

  • Asia-Pacific’s largest listed life insurer reports 35 per cent drop in first-half net profit, falling below analysts’ estimates
  • As AIA Group sees new insurance business dampened by coronavirus containment measures, agents switch to video conferencing to close sales
Topic |   Insurance
Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 20 Aug, 2020

