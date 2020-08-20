Aerial view of the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminalin Hong Kong on 5 February 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
Malaysian tycoon’s Genting Hong Kong halts paying creditors as global coronavirus pandemic stalls cruise business
- Genting Hong Kong said it will use its available funds to maintain critical services for the company’s operations and asked creditors to form a steering committee to evaluate a planned restructuring proposal
- The company owed a total of US$3.4 billion as of July 31, according to a statement to the stock exchange
Topic | Luxury cruises
