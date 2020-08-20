Henderson added some retail properties along the stretch on Elgin Street in Soho to boosts its portfolio: Photo: Louise Moon
Henderson Land expects trying times to persist, replenishes land bank as pandemic erodes property valuation
- Interim earnings slump 62 per cent on revaluation setback, but revenue climbs 81 per cent on resilient residential project sales
- Revaluation of Henderson’s investment properties leads to a fair-value loss of HK$2.3 billion
