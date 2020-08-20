Workers checking battery products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian Province, one of its facilities in mainland China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top electric-car battery producer, Nio to team up for battery-swap venture as industry sales forecast to triple by 2025

  • Contemporary Amperex, Nio and two others to form a battery-swap venture to help lower initial cost of EV ownership
  • New venture to charge subscribers 980 yuan a month for convenience and peace of mind, in case battery goes flat on long-distance driving
Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:35pm, 20 Aug, 2020

