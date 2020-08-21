Ride-hailing operator UCar’s shares have been under pressure since Luckin Coffee’s accounting scandal emerged in April. Photo Xinhua
UCar completes 53 per cent loss in week as Luckin Coffee scandal continues to infect owner of China’s top ride-hailing firm
- UCar shares closed unchanged at 1.06 yuan on the NEEQ market for SMEs a day after losing US$462.8 million in market value
- Shares have lost 93 per cent of their value, precipitated by the Luckin Coffee scandal
