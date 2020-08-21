Ride-hailing operator UCar’s shares have been under pressure since Luckin Coffee’s accounting scandal emerged in April. Photo Xinhua
Business /  Companies

UCar completes 53 per cent loss in week as Luckin Coffee scandal continues to infect owner of China’s top ride-hailing firm

  • UCar shares closed unchanged at 1.06 yuan on the NEEQ market for SMEs a day after losing US$462.8 million in market value
  • Shares have lost 93 per cent of their value, precipitated by the Luckin Coffee scandal
Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:05pm, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ride-hailing operator UCar’s shares have been under pressure since Luckin Coffee’s accounting scandal emerged in April. Photo Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE