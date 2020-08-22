Chinese EV makers dream of unseating Tesla by raising capital and developing models with longer driving ranges, but they are yet to strike a chord with consumers. Illustration: Perry Tse
China’s electric car start-ups accelerate plans to grab market share, but mainland Chinese buyers can’t look beyond Tesla
- Chinese EV makers dream of unseating Tesla by raising capital and developing models with longer driving ranges, but they are yet to strike a chord with consumers
- Tesla has managed to eke out profits only for a few quarters in its 10 years as a publicly listed company
Topic | Electric cars
Chinese EV makers dream of unseating Tesla by raising capital and developing models with longer driving ranges, but they are yet to strike a chord with consumers. Illustration: Perry Tse