Chinese EV makers dream of unseating Tesla by raising capital and developing models with longer driving ranges, but they are yet to strike a chord with consumers. Illustration: Perry Tse
China’s electric car start-ups accelerate plans to grab market share, but mainland Chinese buyers can’t look beyond Tesla

  • Chinese EV makers dream of unseating Tesla by raising capital and developing models with longer driving ranges, but they are yet to strike a chord with consumers
  • Tesla has managed to eke out profits only for a few quarters in its 10 years as a publicly listed company
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Aug, 2020

