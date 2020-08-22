In early August, Evergrande launched six electric cars, under its Hengchi brand, along with an unusually intense television marketing campaign. Photo: SCMP Handout
Evergrande’s electric car unit dazzles investors with flashy ad campaigns. But the quality of the products will count eventually
- Shares of the newly renamed China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group are soaring on the back of an intense marketing campaign that includes bombarding TVs with frequent, short ads
- Such marketing gimmicks, which seem to put style before substance, may not be enough in the long run to keep investors’ in thrall, warns analyst
Topic | Electric cars
