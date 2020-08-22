Two young men making a TikTok video on the terrace of their residence in Hyderabad, India on February 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
TikTok may mount legal challenge against US government’s August 6 ban of short video app by Monday
- TikTok’s legal challenge pertains to an August 6 presidential order, which directed the Secretary of Commerce to come up with a list of transactions involving ByteDance and its holdings that should be banned after 45 days
- TikTok plans to argue that the August 6 executive order’s reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act deprives it of due process, according to the sources
Topic | TikTok
Two young men making a TikTok video on the terrace of their residence in Hyderabad, India on February 14, 2020. Photo: AFP