A customer looks at a Xiaomi phone at the company’s store in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi’s spectacular gain outshines Alibaba and Wuxi Biologics in first week since trio tapped for Hang Seng Index
- Xiaomi shot up more than 18 per cent in first week since announcement it would be added to the benchmark
- The three stocks falling off the index – Want Want China, Sino Land and China Shenhua Energy – posted weekly declines
Topic | Hang Seng Index
