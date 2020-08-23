On August 17, the People’s Bank of China added 700 billion yuan of one-year funding via its medium-term lending facility, more than offsetting upcoming bond maturities. Photo: Reuters
Defaults in China’s US$4.1 trillion corporate bond market could hit record high this year as recovery remains fragile
- Some 3.65 trillion yuan (US$529 billion) of notes mature by year-end
- Chinese firms reneged on 10.4 billion yuan of notes in July and about the same amount so far in August, with developer Tahoe Group among the latest to miss payments
