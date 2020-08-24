Contec Medical Systems, a northern China-based diagnostic devices maker, soared on its market debut. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business /  Companies

Chinese medical device maker Contec rides pandemic demand to score 12-fold share price gain on Shenzhen debut

  • Contec Medical Systems, headquartered in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province, benefited from the growing popularity of online health consultations
  • The six-year-old company makes devices including heart monitors and ultra-sound scanners
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:16pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Contec Medical Systems, a northern China-based diagnostic devices maker, soared on its market debut. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE