Wu Xiaohui, former chief of Anbang Insurance, seen in this image taken from undated video footage on China's CCTV, during his March 2018 trial at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court. He was later jailed for 18 years. Photo: CCTV via AP Video
China’s Dajia hid ownership woes in Anbang Insurance group assets from early bidders as Mirae seeks to cancel US$5.8 billion deal
- Dajia Insurance assumed most of Anbang Insurance’s assets after the fall of Wu Xiaohui, state capital injection
- Before his jailing, Wu signed an agreement empowering four Delaware shell companies to sue on his behalf if Anbang’s hotels were expropriated by the government
