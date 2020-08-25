Nongfu Spring will sell 388.23 million shares, which represent 3.5 per cent of its outstanding share capital. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

Will Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu Spring’s Hong Kong IPO lead to more success for its low profile billionaire founder?

  • Nongfu Spring is seeking up to US$1 billion in initial public offering
  • Zhong Shanshan, 65, holds 87 per cent of the company and is currently the 29th wealthiest person in China
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 2:43pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nongfu Spring will sell 388.23 million shares, which represent 3.5 per cent of its outstanding share capital. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE