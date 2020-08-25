Job seekers at a recruitment fair at Shaanxi University of Science and Technology in Xi'an on April 12, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Brush up on Mandarin, as China’s banks are hiring tens of thousands of graduates in latest rescue mission to prop up jobs
- The four biggest state banks, led by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, this month kicked off their autumn campus hiring, instead of in November as in previous years
- China Construction Bankplans to add 16,000 graduates this year, up from 13,000 last year. Bank of China will increase its hiring by 15 per cent to more than 10,000, according to their advertisements
