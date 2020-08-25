Smoore says it enjoyed a 16.5 per cent share of the global vaping devices market last year, up from 10 per cent in 2018. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business /  Companies

World’s largest vaping devices maker Smoore defies coronavirus, trade war to expand capacity amid booming sales

  • The Shenzhen-based maker of e-cigarettes, which sells half its products in the US, reported a 40 per cent rise in profits for the first six months of the year
  • The firm says higher import tariffs have not stopped US demand from growing because its products are ‘technologically superior’
Topic |   Wellness
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoore says it enjoyed a 16.5 per cent share of the global vaping devices market last year, up from 10 per cent in 2018. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE