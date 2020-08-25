Country Garden, the country’s second biggest developer by sales, has been heavily investing in robotics and hopes this sector will buoy future growth. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Country Garden, Shimao among Chinese home builders betting on new sectors to boost profits amid struggling property market
- ‘Home sales will contract and property companies need something new and exciting to maintain growth,’ said Lung Siu-fung of CCB International Securities
- Country Garden is hoping its new robotics business will support growth, while Shimao is moving more into hotels and management services
Topic | China property
