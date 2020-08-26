TCL had a global market share of 12.7 per cent in the second quarter, according to research firm Omdia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese TV maker TCL reports 49 per cent increase in underlying second-quarter profit, after North America emerges as main growth engine this year
- Company on target to selling 23 million units in 2020, an increase of 11.4 per cent over last year, CEO says
- Its North America sales jumped 68.5 per cent in the second quarter
