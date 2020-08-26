The Alipay online payment service operated by Ant Group, at a cashier counter inside a Sa Sa International Holdings store in Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group’s mega IPO will reward staff and early investors, including the businesses of two of Hong Kong’s wealthiest families
- CK Asset and CK Hutchison, the two flagships of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, hold 8.91 million each of Ant’s Class C shares
- Family members of Hong Kong’s former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa own 5.35 million Class C shares in the Hangzhou-based fintech company
Topic | IPO
The Alipay online payment service operated by Ant Group, at a cashier counter inside a Sa Sa International Holdings store in Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg