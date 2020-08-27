Fosun has agreed to pay BioNTech a licensing fee of up to US$85 million, besides sales royalties of 35 per cent of future annual gross profit. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s Fosun Pharma on track to bring German partner’s Covid-19 vaccine to China by year-end

  • Fosun earlier obtained the licence from Mainz-based BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialise its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine products in China
  • Fosun has dosed 72 volunteers with BioNTech’s vaccine in a phase-one trial in Jiangsu province, and the preliminary safety data are ‘good’, said CEO Wu Yifang
Eric Ng
Updated: 7:00am, 27 Aug, 2020

