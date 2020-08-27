Domestic travel demand is boosting carriers like China Eastern Airlines. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top three carriers see domestic passenger numbers soar in July, pointing to recovery of aviation sector
- Passenger numbers for Air China, China Eastern and China Southern rose about 25 per cent month on month in July as travel within the mainland picked up
- The so-called Big 3 flew a total of 22 million passengers domestically last month, more than 500 times as many flown by Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific
